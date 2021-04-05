San Antonio pastry chef Sofia Tejeda joins nationally lauded team at progressive eatery Mixtli

click image
-
Instagram / florecerfemme
-
Pastry Chef Sofia Tejeda will bring her playful — and flavorful — approach to dessert to the table as Mixtli's newest team member.
Chefs Diego Galacia and Rico Torres of nationally-acclaimed Mixtli and sister concept Omakase Kumo have tapped another SA talent to join their culinary dream team.
Pastry Chef Sofia Tejeda has joined the fray as executive pastry chef at Mixtli, bringing her playful and flavorful approach to desserts to the eatery.
Chefs Galacia and Rico Torres have been named Best New Chefs by Food and Wine Magazine
and James Beard semifinalists for Best Chef in the Southwest
. Mixtli's focus on old-world techniques, ingredients and hyper-regional fare has garnered the attention of food writers from across the nation.
Tejeda, a Mexico City native, is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio. Since then, she's held positions at chef Thomas Keller’s renowned Bouchon Bakery, Southtown’s Feast, Signature by Andrew Weissman and the Eilan Hotel and Spa Resort.
During the pandemic, Tejeda created custom pastries in her home kitchen, catering both to clients across the nation and shoppers at local farmers’ markets. Her tasty creations run the gamut from layer cakes with fondant and royal icing details to macarons and beyond.
Last year, she also appeared on the Food Network’s Girl Scout Cookie Championship
.
Tejeda will lead the pastry program at Mixtli, which is set to open this spring in new Southtown digs at 812 South Alamo St.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.