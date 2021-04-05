No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, April 5, 2021

Ted Cruz wants you to boycott 'Woke Coke' after company speaks out against Georgia voting law

Posted By on Mon, Apr 5, 2021 at 3:24 PM

click to enlarge Sen. Ted Cruz has hopped on another bandwagon, this time against Georgia-based Coca-Cola. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Sen. Ted Cruz has hopped on another bandwagon, this time against Georgia-based Coca-Cola.
If you’ve ever been faced with the Coke or Pepsi dilemma, you’re not alone. Latest to be posed with the question is Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who — for now, at least — is choosing Pepsi.

Atlanta-based soda giant Coca-Cola recently spoke out against Georgia's Senate Bill 202, which severely tightened restrictions on absentee voters in the The Peach State, mySA reports. The bill, denouncers purport, is designed to make it harder for people to vote — particularly people of color.



Now, Cruz has joined other members of the GOP — former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and former reality TV star Donald Trump, to name a few — who are speaking out against "Woke Coke.”


To recap, the bill will require absentee voters in Georgia to use their driver's license, state ID, voter card or last four digits of their social security number to verify their identity when returning an absentee ballot, as well as require voters to request an absentee ballot at least 11 days before an election. Most counties allowed requests up until the Friday before Election Day. The bill also prohibits passing out water or food to those waiting in line to vote and limits the use of ballot drop-off boxes.

Cruz may be feeling a bit hot under the collar due to the bill's marked similarity to two voting measures currently wending their way through the Texas Lege.

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey vehemently spoke out against the bill in a March 31 appearance on CNBC.

“Let me be crystal clear and unequivocal, this legislation is unacceptable, it is a step backward and it does not promote principles we have stood for in Georgia,” Quincey said. "This legislation is wrong, and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to advocate for it both in private and in now even more clearly in public.”

Coca-Cola is just one company who has spoken out again SB 202, the news site reports. Delta Airlines, Home Depot, insurance company Aflac and the Atlanta Falcons have all released statements condemning the bill, and the MLB pulled its All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response, to the pearl-clutching dismay of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

