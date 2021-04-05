Whole Foods Market is now brewing its own beer, and you can get it in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Whole Foods Market Brewing Company

Master Brewer Chris Shelton oversees brewery operations.

Austin-based Whole Foods Market — land of natural and organic foods, wine and beer — has begun brewing its own beer under the Whole Foods Market Brewing Company label, and one of its brews is available in SA right now.Under the watchful eye of Master Brewer Chris Shelton, Whole Foods Market Brewing Company has launched three craft beers featuring carefully selected ingredients and seasonal flavors.According to tasting notes, the Double IPA features “a little bitterness with a lot of hazy,” as well as “resinous citrus, stone fruit, floral and spice” flavors.The DIPA weighs in at a hefty 8.6% ABV, and is available at both San Antonio Whole Foods locations in four packs of 16 ounce cans.The second offering, the Wholistic Hazy, is a New England IPA which offers pungent citrus, mango and hop flavors.The Post Oak Pale Ale’s moniker is a nod to the Houston Post Oak store, where the brewery is located. The brew itself is deep golden beer that features an orange marmalade sweetness and tangerine, grapefruit and grassy hop flavors.Each beer was developed personally by Shelton, who has been professionally brewing craft beer for 20 years and has consulted for breweries and trained countless brewers in the U.S. and abroad.The Double IPA is the only product currently available in all Whole Foods Market Texas locations. The Wholistic Hazy and Post Oak Pale Ale will be widely available by the end of 2021.