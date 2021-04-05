No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 5, 2021

Whole Foods Market is now brewing its own beer, and you can get it in San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Apr 5, 2021 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge Master Brewer Chris Shelton oversees brewery operations. - COURTESY WHOLE FOODS MARKET BREWING COMPANY
  • Courtesy Whole Foods Market Brewing Company
  • Master Brewer Chris Shelton oversees brewery operations.
Austin-based Whole Foods Market — land of natural and organic foods, wine and beer — has begun brewing its own beer under the Whole Foods Market Brewing Company label, and one of its brews is available in SA right now.

Under the watchful eye of Master Brewer Chris Shelton, Whole Foods Market Brewing Company has launched three craft beers featuring carefully selected ingredients and seasonal flavors.



According to tasting notes, the Double IPA features “a little bitterness with a lot of hazy,” as well as “resinous citrus, stone fruit, floral and spice” flavors.

The DIPA weighs in at a hefty 8.6% ABV, and is available at both San Antonio Whole Foods locations in four packs of 16 ounce cans.

The second offering, the Wholistic Hazy, is a New England IPA which offers pungent citrus, mango and hop flavors.

The Post Oak Pale Ale’s moniker is a nod to the Houston Post Oak store, where the brewery is located. The brew itself is deep golden beer that features an orange marmalade sweetness and tangerine, grapefruit and grassy hop flavors. 

Each beer was developed personally by Shelton, who has been professionally brewing craft beer for 20 years and has consulted for breweries and trained countless brewers in the U.S. and abroad. 

The Double IPA is the only product currently available in all Whole Foods Market Texas locations. The Wholistic Hazy and Post Oak Pale Ale will be widely available by the end of 2021.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.  

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

There’s more than just tortillas to sample at San Antonio Colonial factory
Glitter Political: Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan says there’s still more work to do for District 2
Assclown Alert: Pastor John Hagee said Jesus is the 'true vaccine,' but he got a shot in the arm anyway
A trek through the Medina River Valley is a journey into San Antonio’s rich past
Actress and San Antonio native Katie Leclerc lands cameo on Netflix's Waffles + Mochi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lick Honest Ice Creams debuts spring flavors at its San Antonio locations Read More

  2. The Good Kind to bring hearty vegan pop up to San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood Read More

  3. San Marcos’ Roughhouse Brewing to release limestone cave-aged beer next weekend Read More

  4. San Antonio's La Gloria debuts dog-friendly ‘Puppyritas' with proceeds going to charity Read More

  5. These San Antonio restaurants are offering special menus for Easter Sunday brunch and dinner Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation