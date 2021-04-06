Lone Star Beer to debut hard seltzer flavors this month

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Lone Star Brewing
Lone Star Brewing will debut Lone Star Agave Seltzer this month.
Get ready for yet another set of hard seltzer flavors on liquor store shelves, San Antonio.
The brewing entity once branded the National Beer of Texas is launching Lone Star Agave Seltzers, a pair of boozy, bubbly canned libations sweetened with blue agave nectar.
The new beverages will be available in Texas stores this month, and they come in two flavors: Agave Lime and Agave Watermelon. According to tasting notes from the brewer, Agave Lime has a light, natural citrus twang, while the Agave Watermelon seltzer features the sweetness of watermelon.
Both flavors of Agave Seltzer — which weigh in at 100 calories per can — will be available for purchase in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. The Agave Lime flavor will also available in a 19.2-ounce single-serve cans.
If you're a seltzer head who just can't wait to sample every fizzy libation that hits the market, Lone Star has created a seltzer-finding tool
to make your search that much easier. Expect to see the new drink on the shelves of big retailers such as Walmart and H-E-B in May.
