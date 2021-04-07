No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Austin's Independence Brewing Co. to release super-charged, hoppy AF new beer

Posted By on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge Austin-based Independence Brewing Co. will launch the super hoppy Super Stash IPA this month. - PHOTO COURTESY INDEPENDENCE BREWING CO.
  • Photo Courtesy Independence Brewing Co.
  • Austin-based Independence Brewing Co. will launch the super hoppy Super Stash IPA this month.
Hopheads, listen up. This news is for you.

Austin-based Independence Brewing Co., purveyors of Stash IPA, have created a limited edition brew created to knock the socks off hop lovers. The new ale, dubbed Super Stash, is a high-density, super-charged version of the brewery’s best-selling IPA.



Super Stash uses a new, all-natural liquid hop product developed by renowned hop supplier John I. Haas called INCOGNITO (in all caps, just like that). The 100%-hop sauce includes all the alpha acids and flavor compounds of the flavorful flowers but without the vegetative material. That helps brewers reduce waste and maximize yield.

Super Stash marries INCOGNITO with the original Stash IPA’s mix of six pelletized hop varieties and Cryo hop pellets. According to the brewery’s tasting notes, the ingredients combine to create a hop bomb even more dank and citrusy than the original.

Sign us up.

Super Stash, which weighs in at 8.2% ABV and a whopping 102 IBUs, will be widely available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans as early as next week.

Independence Brewing Co. will celebrate Super Stash's release on Saturday, April 17 with a "4/20 pre-party" at the brewery, located at 3913 Todd Lane in Austin. Attendees can expect to get their hands on the limited edition IPA, enjoy live music and — according to a press release — maybe even partake in some 4/20-themed delights.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Living the Dream: San Antonio businesses must stand up against Texas’ toxic voter suppression bills
Running on Riffs: Thunder Horse celebrates powerful second album with outdoor live show
Natural Novelist: Jeff VanderMeer’s weird fiction is grounded in a love of Earth’s ecology
Write off your other weekend plans, because the San Antonio Book Festival is back in a big way
There’s more than just tortillas to sample at San Antonio Colonial factory
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based Taco Cabana brings back MargaritaPalooza, featuring more ridiculous flavors Read More

  2. Ted Cruz wants you to boycott 'Woke Coke' after company speaks out against Georgia voting law Read More

  3. These San Antonio breweries are offering brand new brews just in time for National Beer Day Read More

  4. Lone Star Beer to debut hard seltzer flavors this month Read More

  5. San Antonio pastry chef Sofia Tejeda joins nationally lauded team at progressive eatery Mixtli Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation