No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

NY-based grain-to-glass distillery brings new bourbons and gin to San Antonio retailers

Posted By on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge Rochester-based Black Button Distilling this month launched three small-batch spirits in the Lone Star State. - PHOTO COURTESY BLACK BUTTON DISTILLING
  • Photo Courtesy Black Button Distilling
  • Rochester-based Black Button Distilling this month launched three small-batch spirits in the Lone Star State.
When a New York-based product lands in Texas, it may evoke memories of those old-school Pace Picante Sauce "get a rope" commercials.

While East Coast salsa still may not fly in San Antonio, one Empire State distillery is looking to change Texans' minds about Yankee-produced spirits.



Black Button Distilling, the first grain-to-glass farm distillery in Rochester, New York since prohibition, this month began distributing three small-batch spirits in the Lone Star State. Those include its Four Grain Straight Bourbon, Bespoke Bourbon Cream and Citrus Forward Gin.

“It is both exciting and fitting to have our spirits available in Texas where there is a strong appreciation for craft spirits,” Black Button Distilling President and Master Distiller Jason Barrett said in a release.

“We are a licensed Farm Distillery, dedicated to preserving New York State’s rich agricultural heritage. That focus on creating the finest grain-to-glass spirits with locally grown grains is important to Texans, who appreciate high-quality small batch, handcrafted spirits made with only natural ingredients and sustainable practices.”

The Four Grain Straight Bourbon is made completely from New York state-grown grains. The blend is 60% corn, 20% wheat, 9% rye and 11% barley. According to the distillery’s tasting notes, the award-winning bourbon features big aromas of fresh oak, toffee and leather, along with light caramel and vanilla flavors and a clean finish.

The Bespoke Bourbon Cream combines hand-finished Black Button Bourbon and fresh cream for a libation similar to an Irish Cream. Flavor notes include sweet vanilla and smooth caramel.

The Citrus Forward Gin features sweet and bitter orange peel and New York-grown Cascade hops, creating a botanical blend that culminates in the expected citrus notes, a hint of spice and a clean juniper taste, according to Black Button.

The new spirits are available now at several San Antonio liquor stores.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Living the Dream: San Antonio businesses must stand up against Texas’ toxic voter suppression bills
Running on Riffs: Thunder Horse celebrates powerful second album with outdoor live show
Natural Novelist: Jeff VanderMeer’s weird fiction is grounded in a love of Earth’s ecology
Write off your other weekend plans, because the San Antonio Book Festival is back in a big way
There’s more than just tortillas to sample at San Antonio Colonial factory
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based Taco Cabana brings back MargaritaPalooza, featuring more ridiculous flavors Read More

  2. These San Antonio breweries are offering brand new brews just in time for National Beer Day Read More

  3. Ted Cruz wants you to boycott 'Woke Coke' after company speaks out against Georgia voting law Read More

  4. Lone Star Beer to debut hard seltzer flavors this month Read More

  5. San Antonio pastry chef Sofia Tejeda joins nationally lauded team at progressive eatery Mixtli Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation