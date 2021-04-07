NY-based grain-to-glass distillery brings new bourbons and gin to San Antonio retailers

click to enlarge
Rochester-based Black Button Distilling this month launched three small-batch spirits in the Lone Star State.
When a New York-based product lands in Texas, it may evoke memories of those old-school Pace Picante Sauce "get a rope" commercials
While East Coast salsa still may not fly in San Antonio, one Empire State distillery is looking to change Texans' minds about Yankee-produced spirits.
Black Button Distilling, the first grain-to-glass farm distillery in Rochester, New York since prohibition, this month began distributing three small-batch spirits in the Lone Star State. Those include its Four Grain Straight Bourbon, Bespoke Bourbon Cream and Citrus Forward Gin.
“It is both exciting and fitting to have our spirits available in Texas where there is a strong appreciation for craft spirits,” Black Button Distilling President and Master Distiller Jason Barrett said in a release.
“We are a licensed Farm Distillery, dedicated to preserving New York State’s rich agricultural heritage. That focus on creating the finest grain-to-glass spirits with locally grown grains is important to Texans, who appreciate high-quality small batch, handcrafted spirits made with only natural ingredients and sustainable practices.”
The Four Grain Straight Bourbon is made completely from New York state-grown grains. The blend is 60% corn, 20% wheat, 9% rye and 11% barley. According to the distillery’s tasting notes, the award-winning bourbon features big aromas of fresh oak, toffee and leather, along with light caramel and vanilla flavors and a clean finish.
The Bespoke Bourbon Cream combines hand-finished Black Button Bourbon and fresh cream for a libation similar to an Irish Cream. Flavor notes include sweet vanilla and smooth caramel.
The Citrus Forward Gin features sweet and bitter orange peel and New York-grown Cascade hops, creating a botanical blend that culminates in the expected citrus notes, a hint of spice and a clean juniper taste, according to Black Button.
The new spirits are available now at several San Antonio liquor stores
