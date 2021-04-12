Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, April 12, 2021

San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez in talks with Pearl about future of La Gloria site

Posted By on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 12:08 PM

San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez is in talks with Pearl officials about the future of flagship La Gloria site.
  • San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez is in talks with Pearl officials about the future of flagship La Gloria site.
San Antonio chef and entrepreneur Johnny Hernandez is in talks with officials at the Pearl about a new venture at the near-downtown retail complex, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

La Gloria’s Pearl location will operate through summer 2022, at which point its lease runs out. As part of a larger, pre-pandemic plan by Pearl, the space will then be re-imagined as something different.



Models of that effort to shake up the Pearl's offerings include Brasserie Mon Chou Chou and Best Quality Daughter, new restaurants residing in spaces that once housed other culinary ventures.

“La Gloria will definitely remain in place through next summer,” Pearl’s Elizabeth Fauerso told SABJ. “Johnny is definitely part of our Pearl family, and we're just having conversations about what can we invent next.”

Hernandez launched the La Gloria concept in 2010 at Pearl and has since expanded it to the Dominion area, San Antonio International Airport and the AT&T Center.

“We are the last original operator from when Pearl was established. It seems fitting that we should build on the success,” Hernandez told the publication. “I’m hopeful we can do something very special on that site.”

