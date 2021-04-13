Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, April 13, 2021

This weekend's Hill Country Craft Beer Festival in Gruene will serve samples of 100 different suds

Posted By on Tue, Apr 13, 2021 at 12:20 PM

click image The Hill Country Craft Beer Festival is set to serve beer lovers from in and around San Antonio. - INSTAGRAM / TRICITYDIST
  • Instagram / tricitydist
  • The Hill Country Craft Beer Festival is set to serve beer lovers from in and around San Antonio.
After months of hibernation due to the COVID crisis, outdoor food and beverage events are slowly returning. This weekend’s Hill Country Craft Beer Festival may be an event beer nerds want to check out.

Saturday, Rockin' R water sports equipment rental service in Gruene will host more than 20 breweries as they sample 100 or so beers throughout the day. Live music and food trucks will round out the 21-and-over event.



Folks who spring for VIP tickets will be allowed to kick off their day at noon, while general admission begins at 1 p.m. Music acts include country artist Josh Grider, soul and funk group Soul Sessions and rock band 3 Man Front.

Black’s Barbecue, J’Amy’s Pretzels and Smashin’ Crab mobile eateries will be posted up onsite to provide eats for hungry suds guzzlers.

Tickets run from $30 to $85 and include six three-ounce servings of any brews from participating taprooms. Additional samples and full pours will also be available for purchase.

Festival officials encourage folks to bring folding chairs for lounging, but advise against bringing coolers, glass containers, pets (except service animals) and kiddos.

