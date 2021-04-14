New Hill Country distillery offers handcrafted whiskey made with Texas rainwater

click image Instagram / manreadymerc

Sisterdale Distilling Co.'s Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available now at local Twin Liquors locations.

When reading details about how a whiskey is made, one might be surprised to find “ozone-infused Texas rainwater” as a key ingredient. We sure were, anyway.But the folks at Sisterdale Distilling Co. apparently see value in the Lone Star State commodity.The new Hill Country operation produces a straight bourbon whiskey that's a blend of five different bourbons from a single distillery in Indiana. It mellows the combination down to 93.4 proof with the addition of Texas rainwater that goes through reverse osmosis.The whiskey is then aged at least 40 months in charred American oak barrels.According to distillery tasting notes, the bourbon offers flavors of brown butter caramel and coffee cake, finishing with notes of cinnamon and applesauce. You won't necessarily taste the rainwater, but its addition seems like a poetic way of saying the end product includes at least one Texas ingredient.Sisterdale Distilling Co.'s Straight Bourbon Whiskey is now available at San Antonio Twin Liquors stores.