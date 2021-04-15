Support Local Journalism. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, April 15, 2021

New San Antonio late-night eatery Buddhafull Belly to deliver Chinese food until 2 a.m.

Posted By on Thu, Apr 15, 2021 at 10:44 AM

click image San Antonio Munchies and Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant will offer Chinese food until 2 a.m. - UNSPLASH / CALL ME FRED
  • Unsplash / Call Me Fred
  • San Antonio Munchies and Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant will offer Chinese food until 2 a.m.
Local food-focused influencer Alex Serna — known on social media as San Antonio Munchies — will join forces with the minds behind Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant to deliver Chinese food to the Alamo City until 2 a.m.

The new concept, dubbed Buddhafull Belly, will launch April 22, offering pork, chicken and beef-based dishes, which can be paired with fried rice or noodles. Its hours will run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.



“I tried two years ago, and for reasons outta my control it ended, but this is going to work,” Serna told the Current in an email. “We’re super excited!”

For now, Buddhafull Belly will operate out of Sari-Sari’s Wurzbach Road location as a delivery-only operation. It will use third-party services DoorDash and Uber eats to get its grub to nighttime noshers.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

