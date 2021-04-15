New San Antonio late-night eatery Buddhafull Belly to deliver Chinese food until 2 a.m.

click image Unsplash / Call Me Fred

San Antonio Munchies and Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant will offer Chinese food until 2 a.m.

Local food-focused influencer Alex Serna — known on social media as San Antonio Munchies — will join forces with the minds behind Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant to deliver Chinese food to the Alamo City until 2 a.m.The new concept, dubbed Buddhafull Belly, will launch April 22, offering pork, chicken and beef-based dishes, which can be paired with fried rice or noodles. Its hours will run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.“I tried two years ago, and for reasons outta my control it ended, but this is going to work,” Serna told thein an email. “We’re super excited!”For now, Buddhafull Belly will operate out of Sari-Sari’s Wurzbach Road location as a delivery-only operation. It will use third-party services DoorDash and Uber eats to get its grub to nighttime noshers.