One of San Antonio’s most family-friendly eateries has reopened its play area for kiddos

click image Facebook / The Cove

The Cove has reinstalled its play structure, which was removed due to the pandemic.

Attention San Antonio the long awaited Cove playground Is back and opened!!🥳 Our atmosphere is perfect for a family outting Tuesday-Sunday from 11AM-10PM. #eatwell #playwell Posted by The Cove on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Local eatery The Cove is known for being a spot where guardians of tiny humans can sip on a craft brew while their wards run wild. For months during the pandemic, however, the removal of the venue’s outdoor play structure made the space decidedly less kid-friendly.The restaurant took to social media this week to announce the “long awaited” reinstallation of the play structure, to the delight of many of its followers. A number of responses to the restaurant’s Facebook post share that families had stopped coming to the restaurant due to the removal of the playground.The Cove joins other local family-friendly spots Burleson Yard Beer Garden and The Friendly Spot in reopening the play areas for their pint-sized patrons.According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, new rules are now in place, including requiring all adults to wear a mask in and around the playground area.