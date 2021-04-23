Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, April 23, 2021

One of San Antonio’s most family-friendly eateries has reopened its play area for kiddos

Posted By on Fri, Apr 23, 2021 at 9:48 AM

click image The Cove has reinstalled its play structure, which was removed due to the pandemic. - FACEBOOK / THE COVE
  • Facebook / The Cove
  • The Cove has reinstalled its play structure, which was removed due to the pandemic.
Local eatery The Cove is known for being a spot where guardians of tiny humans can sip on a craft brew while their wards run wild. For months during the pandemic, however, the removal of the venue’s outdoor play structure made the space decidedly less kid-friendly.

The restaurant took to social media this week to announce the “long awaited” reinstallation of the play structure, to the delight of many of its followers. A number of responses to the restaurant’s Facebook post share that families had stopped coming to the restaurant due to the removal of the playground.




Attention San Antonio the long awaited Cove playground Is back and opened!!🥳 Our atmosphere is perfect for a family outting Tuesday-Sunday from 11AM-10PM. #eatwell #playwell

Posted by The Cove on Tuesday, April 20, 2021


The Cove joins other local family-friendly spots Burleson Yard Beer Garden and The Friendly Spot in reopening the play areas for their pint-sized patrons.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, new rules are now in place, including requiring all adults to wear a mask in and around the playground area.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

