San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood to welcome new asada-focused eatery next month

click image Instagram / tuasador.satx

Ghost kitchen concept Tu Asador 210 will open its doors to guests at a new brick and mortar space in Castle Hills in May.

Ghost kitchen concept Tu Asador 210 will open its doors to guests at a new brick and mortar space in Castle Hills in May, theThe full-service eatery — a dream realized for founder Regina Isabel Gonzalez and her family — will offer up carne asada from different cuts of beef, along with sides such as queso flameado, charro beans, and fries.Gonzalez told thethat the restaurant, located at 8055 W. Ave., #125, can host about 130 people in its indoor and outdoor spaces, and has plans to open at the end of next month.Tu Asador 210 began as a delivery-only concept, when Gonzalez and her siblings all lost their server jobs amid the pandemic. The asada-focused idea relied heavily on social media and word of mouth, and at the start of shelter-in-place mandates and dining room closures, Gonzalez said business was gangbusters."Carne asada for us was like a Sunday family thing," she told the. "So we took what we knew best and made more out of it.”Gonzales said that, while the business will be mostly family operated, they look to hire about 20 people initially.