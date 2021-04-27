Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

East San Antonio burger haven Mark’s Outing to hold monthly competitive eating challenge

Posted By on Tue, Apr 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM

click image Mark’s Outing — formerly Fatty’s Burgers — will launch a new food series dubbed Food Fright Friday - INSTAGRAM / MARKSOUTING
  • Instagram / marksouting
  • Mark’s Outing — formerly Fatty’s Burgers — will launch a new food series dubbed Food Fright Friday
Post-pandemic food events are coming back in a big way, and one Eastside burger joint is getting in on the action in a competitive way.

This Friday, Mark’s Outing — formerly Fatty’s Burgers — will kick off a monthly event dubbed Food Fright Fridays. As part of the fun, foodies will try to finish five of its cheeseburgers in less than five minutes.



At stake: a spot in the burger-eating finals at the All-American Burger Fest in October, a daylong downtown street fest in downtown San Antonio. The winner of that sandwich-scarfing showdown will walk away with $1,000 in cash — and, of course, maybe a tummy ache.

The Food Fight Fridays will take place at Mark's Outing from 6-8 p.m. on the last Friday of every month. Those wanting to participate in the eating challenge can only register in person. Potential competitors must be 18 or older, sign a liability waiver and pre-register, which requires a $15 entry fee.

