East San Antonio burger haven Mark’s Outing to hold monthly competitive eating challenge

click image Instagram / marksouting

Mark’s Outing — formerly Fatty’s Burgers — will launch a new food series dubbed Food Fright Friday

Post-pandemic food events are coming back in a big way, and one Eastside burger joint is getting in on the action in a competitive way.This Friday, Mark’s Outing — formerly Fatty’s Burgers — will kick off a monthly event dubbed Food Fright Fridays. As part of the fun, foodies will try to finish five of its cheeseburgers in less than five minutes.At stake: a spot in the burger-eating finals at the All-American Burger Fest in October, a daylong downtown street fest in downtown San Antonio. The winner of that sandwich-scarfing showdown will walk away with $1,000 in cash — and, of course, maybe a tummy ache.The Food Fight Fridays will take place at Mark's Outing from 6-8 p.m. on the last Friday of every month. Those wanting to participate in the eating challenge can only register in person. Potential competitors must be 18 or older, sign a liability waiver and pre-register , which requires a $15 entry fee.