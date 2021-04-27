San Antonio restaurateur behind Biga and Acenar opening two new Italian spots near the Pearl

click image
Allora will be a full-service Italian restaurant in the new Credit Human tower.
Fans of fine dining destinations Ácenar, Biga on the Banks and Maverick Texas Brasserie may rejoice in the news that Peter Selig — a restauranteur behind all three — is opening a pair of Italian eateries near the mixed-use Pearl complex.
The San Antonio Express-News reports
that a new project called Allora will be housed in the new Credit Human tower at 403 Pearl Parkway. A second new spot called Arrosta will be located in the neighboring Oxbow building at 1803 Broadway St.
A spokesperson for Selig’s Maverick Restaurant Group confirmed the forthcoming restaurants in an email to the Express-News
.
According to that brief statement, Allora — “then” in Italian — will be a full-service restaurant and Arrosta, which means “roast," will focus on fast-casual dining and takeout meals.
The daily reports that Allora “appears to be a homecoming opportunity for noted San Antonio chef Robbie Nowlin,” who helmed Boudro’s Texas Bistro, Zinc Bistro & Bar and Citrus, Hotel Valencia's pre-Dorrego's eatery. Nowlin left San Antonio in 2017 to pursue culinary work in Los Angeles.
While Nowlin did confirm his involvement in Allora to the Current
, the chef declined comment on its menu and opening details.
The Express-News
reports that construction on both new restaurants will begin in May and wrap up in October.
