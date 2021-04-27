Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Long-awaited San Antonio tiki bar Hugman’s Oasis and House of Má now taking reservations

Posted By on Tue, Apr 27, 2021 at 11:12 AM

click image Hugman's Oasis features a lush interior with tiki-centric details. - INSTAGRAM / THETIKIROOMTX
  • Instagram / thetikiroomtx
  • Hugman's Oasis features a lush interior with tiki-centric details.
Long-awaited downtown tiki bar Hugman's Oasis and House of Má, the tropical getaway's companion Vietnamese eatery, are now accepting reservations for their opening nights.

House of Má, which will begin seating guests April 30, was developed by the team behind longtime San Antonio staple Singh's Vietnamese. The new eatery will serve up Vietnamese comfort food items such as hủ tiếu (Cambodian noodle soup) and phở gà (chicken pho). It will also offer signature libations including its Old Siam and Soi Cowboy.



Days later — May 7, to be precise — Hugman's will begin serving drinks including the Bermuda Triangle (a tropical rum-based sipper) and a Piñagroni (a pineapple take on a traditional Negroni). Its bar menu will included Asian-influenced fare such as candied-jalapeño Rangoons and yakitori skewers.

click image Candied-jalapeño Rangoons are among the food offerings at Hugman's. - INSTAGRAM / HUGMANSOASISSATX
  • Instagram / hugmansoasissatx
  • Candied-jalapeño Rangoons are among the food offerings at Hugman's.
Hugman's occupies the river level of San Antonio's Historic Witte Building, while House of Má is at street level. The renovated 1890s structure is located at 135 E. Commerce Street.

The new concepts are the latest from Esquire Tavern owner Chris Hill, who tapped San Antonio's Giles Design Bureau for design of Hugman's lush tropical paradise. For an assist, the Bureau brought in tiki aesthetics guru “Bamboo Ben” Bassham, who's worked on renowned tropical-drink spots including Frankie’s Tiki Room in Las Vegas and Luau in Beverly Hills.

Both establishments are now taking reservations via the OpenTable online platform.

