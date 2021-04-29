Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, April 29, 2021

These San Antonio eateries are throwing Kentucky Derby parties

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge The Kentucky Derby is slated for May 1. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / KENTUCKY DERBY
  • Wikimedia Commons / Kentucky Derby
  • The Kentucky Derby is slated for May 1.
Don’t know about you, but we nearly forgot the Kentucky Derby was a thing.

The 147-year-old horse racing event was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the 2021 festivities are expected to occur on the horse race's traditional date of the first Saturday in May. (So, you don't have to check your calendars, that's Saturday, May 1.)



No shortage of Alamo City bars and restaurants are likely loading up on mint to make sure they’re prepared to crank out the event's traditional sipper, the Mint Julep. But at least three are going all out to celebrate “The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports.”

Lilly’s Greenville will offer whiskey and champagne specials as well as a menu of derby cocktails at its May 1 soiree. The bar is encouraging attendees to don derby attire for a chance to win a prize for being best-dressed. The party starts at 4 p.m. Lilly’s Greenville, 1160 E. Commerce, facebook.com/lillysgreenville.

The Rustic is holding a Talk Derby to Me gathering, featuring Mint Juleps, derby-inspired eats and live music by Ponciano Seoane. It will award $100 Rustic gift cards to the best-dressed lady, gent and couple, but folks wishing to compete must arrive by 4 p.m. The venue suggests RSVPing online to ensure a slot. The Rustic, 17619 La Cantera Parkway, therustic.com.

Ida Claire’s cuisine and libations are inspired by a true Southern lady, so it makes sense the eatery would hold an all-day Derby party. The restaurant's Derby Day festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. with live race-day coverage. It's also partnering with Calumet Bourbon for $7 Mint Juleps all day long. Seating and capacity are limited for the event. Ida Claire, 7300 Jones-Maltsberger Road, ida-claire.com.

