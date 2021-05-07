$20M lawsuit filed against San Antonio bar after woman accused of hitting cyclist with her car

click image
-
Facebook / Beers and Gears Cycling Crew
-
Slain cyclist Beatrice Gonzalez was part of Beers and Gears Cycling Crew, which held a benefit plate sale for Gonzalez's family April 24.
A woman accused of fatally striking a cyclist after drinking at San Antonio bar — and the bar that allegedly served her drinks — are now facing a $20 million lawsuit.
On April 7, 24-year-old Samantha Leigh Castillo was charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of cyclist Beatrice Gonzalez, the San Antonio Express-News reports
.
Now, Gonzalez's children have filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit against Castillo and an entity referred to in court filings as "Unknown BAR X." The suit alleges Castillo “consumed numerous alcoholic beverages which were provided, sold, or served by the employees of Defendant Unknown Bar X,” and that she “in all probability” was intoxicated and “a clear danger to herself and others” before she left the establishment, the daily reports.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, Gonzalez was leading a group of cyclists down St. Mary’s Street when she stopped to wait for them. She was hit moments later.
Fidel Rodriguez, the attorney representing Gonzalez’s children, told the Express-News
he hopes to identify the bar during discovery proceedings. He's seeking a jury trial for the case.
The plaintiffs will also seek a temporary restraining order and an injunction to ensure evidence such as photographs, videos and credit card records won't be destroyed as the case moves forward, according to the report.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.