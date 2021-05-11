Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

San Antonio’s 21-and-up joint Lucy Cooper’s to expand with new location in New Braunfels

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 12:13 PM

click image Lucy Cooper’s Ice House will expand its brand with a new location in New Braunfels. - INSTAGRAM / LUCYCOOPERSICEHOUSE
  • Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
  • Lucy Cooper’s Ice House will expand its brand with a new location in New Braunfels.
San Antonio-area Naughty Bingo enthusiasts will soon have another location to enjoy the R-rated activity.

Lucy Cooper’s Ice House, the Alamo City-based 21-and-over bar and restaurant, will expand its brand with a new location in New Braunfels, the San Antonio Express-News reports. Owners Braunda and Jesse Smith told the daily that the second location could open as early as July.



The New Braunfels location will replicate the SA spot — including live music and weekly events, such as Lucy's popular Naughty Bingo nights — in the space that formerly housed the Hoffbrau restaurant and bar on the banks of the Guadalupe River.

“It will be like taking a copy machine and moving the plans to another location,” Braunda Smith told the Express-News. “We will have the same look, the same menu, and there will be 30 beers on tap. We want to bring that Lucy’s attitude north.”

The Smiths opened the business in 2018 and found success with unique menu items — clothesline bacon and tin can nachos, anyone? — as well as a variety of pizzas, burgers and chicken wings. Beer and cocktails from the full bar are also available to wash down the Southern-inspired eats.

The restaurant's 21-and-over also became a draw for those who prefer a kid-free outing.

The new Lucy Cooper’s location will occupy nearly 8,200 square feet of space and offer direct access to the Guadalupe River for tubers. While there won’t be a way for river rats to tie down their tubes to get food or drinks at first, co-owner Jesse Smith said that will all change next year.

“We’re going to build river access and put in a floating dock system for beer to go,” he told the daily.

