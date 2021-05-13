It’s now legal in Texas for beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in to-go food orders.

click to enlarge Instagram / idaclairesa

Member of the Texas Restaurant Association celebrate HB 1024's passing in front of the state capitol.

One of the few silver linings to come out of a difficult year for Texas bars and restaurants — to-go cocktails — is now state law.Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a bill permanently allowing Texans to include alcohol in take-out food orders from restaurants. During the pandemic, Abbott introduced cocktails to-go as a temporary emergency order to help hospitality businesses endure the hardships of prolonged shutdowns.“Gov. Abbott’s emergency waiver allowing alcohol to-go during the pandemic saved thousands of restaurant jobs, creating a new revenue stream and unleashing the innovation that restaurants will need to rebuild from the pandemic,” Texas Restaurant Association CEO Emily Williams Knight said in a release. “We still have a long road to recovery ahead, but with tools like alcohol to-go, the restaurant industry’s future is brighter than ever in Texas.”House Bill 1024 allows restaurants with a food and beverage certificate and either a mixed beverage permit or a private club registration from TABC to sell beer, wine and cocktails with food orders that are purchased for pickup or delivery. That includes through third-party delivery companies such as GrubHub, Doordash and Favor.The bill requires that all alcoholic beverages be sealed either in their original, manufacturer-created container or a tamper-proof vessel that's labeled with the business’ name and the words “alcoholic beverage.”The legislation, passed overwhelmingly in the Texas Legislature, becomes effective immediately.