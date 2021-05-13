Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 13, 2021

It’s now legal in Texas for beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in to-go food orders

Posted By on Thu, May 13, 2021 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge It’s now legal in Texas for beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in to-go food orders. - INSTAGRAM / IDACLAIRESA
  • Instagram / idaclairesa
  • It’s now legal in Texas for beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in to-go food orders.
One of the few silver linings to come out of a difficult year for Texas bars and restaurants — to-go cocktails — is now state law.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a bill permanently allowing Texans to include alcohol in take-out food orders from restaurants. During the pandemic, Abbott introduced cocktails to-go as a temporary emergency order to help hospitality businesses endure the hardships of prolonged shutdowns.



click to enlarge Member of the Texas Restaurant Association celebrate HB 1024's passing in front of the state capitol. - PHOTO COURTESY TEXAS RESTAURANT ASSOCIATION
  • Photo Courtesy Texas Restaurant Association
  • Member of the Texas Restaurant Association celebrate HB 1024's passing in front of the state capitol.
“Gov. Abbott’s emergency waiver allowing alcohol to-go during the pandemic saved thousands of restaurant jobs, creating a new revenue stream and unleashing the innovation that restaurants will need to rebuild from the pandemic,” Texas Restaurant Association CEO Emily Williams Knight said in a release. “We still have a long road to recovery ahead, but with tools like alcohol to-go, the restaurant industry’s future is brighter than ever in Texas.”

House Bill 1024 allows restaurants with a food and beverage certificate and either a mixed beverage permit or a private club registration from TABC to sell beer, wine and cocktails with food orders that are purchased for pickup or delivery. That includes through third-party delivery companies such as GrubHub, Doordash and Favor.

The bill requires that all alcoholic beverages be sealed either in their original, manufacturer-created container or a tamper-proof vessel that's labeled with the business’ name and the words “alcoholic beverage.”

The legislation, passed overwhelmingly in the Texas Legislature, becomes effective immediately.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will move its headquarters to the city’s West Side Read More

  2. Cult classic Yuengling beer will be available in Texas this fall for the first time in its 192-year history Read More

  3. San Antonio eatery Cervecería Chapultepec named in $20 million lawsuit involving slain cyclist Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Tower of the Americas to host third annual Wine Fest next month Read More

  5. San Antonio's newest La Panadería serving alcoholic coffee drinks as part of its bar program Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation