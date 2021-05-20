Thursday, May 20, 2021
San Antonio craft cocktail bar Porta Rossa will hold Studio 54-themed charity bash
By Nina Rangel
Porta Rossa will hold a Studio 54-themed bash for charity.
Craft cocktail spot Porta Rossa will turn up the glitter this weekend for a groovy Studio 54-themed anniversary party that will raise money for leukemia and lymphoma research.
Porta Rossa, which opened last spring, will transform into a colorful, music-filled discotheque on Saturday. In addition to a live DJ, disco dance floor and Instagrammable backdrop, the bar has created special cocktail menu just for the soiree.
A portion of proceeds from sales of the $20-25 tickets
will benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year
candidate Vanessa Amaya. The Man & Woman of the Year campaign is a money-raising competition to support blood cancer research.
Porta Rossa is located at 1221 Broadway. The disco event starts at 9 p.m., and it's 21 and over.
