San Antonio’s newest and most colorful food truck park, El Camino, will open Thursday

El Camino is SA’s newest downtown food truck park.

San Antonians who appreciate art and eats will soon get a downtown spot to revel in both: El Camino, the city's newest food truck park.Nestled along the River Walk between the city center and the Pearl, El Camino will offer high-end tipples, diverse fare and art by local talent, MySA reports . The park, located at 1009 Avenue B, will begin operating in a soft-opening capacity this Thursday at 5 p.m.Owner Ricky Ortiz told the news site he envisions his venture as a place where friends can drop in for expertly crafted cocktails in a low-key outdoor dining atmosphere.The park will offer a rotating list of mobile eateries, starting with Big Papa Chapa's and Ortiz's own Holy Smoke, MySA reports. The drink program — helmed by Melanie Barrows, who previously worked for James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Rick Bayless in Chicago — will feature a full bar stocked with high-end mezcal, whiskies, scotches and beers.The property is a riot of color thanks to San Antonio artists Scotch Willington, Hailey Marmolejo and Roger Maximo, who designed and executed the eye-catching graphics that cover every surface."The art was important to me because San Antonio is becoming more and more known for its street art and the style you'll see is a good representation of the Latino culture here," Ortiz told MySA.He also told the news site a portion of the park will be outfitted to host live music and should be ready by the June 17 grand opening.The park's soft opening hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m.-midnight, Friday and Saturday for lunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. and Sunday from 4-11 p.m.