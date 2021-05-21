New spicy Takis snacks, including potato chips and popcorn, now available in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy / Barcel USA, Takis

Texas-based Takis has launched a lineup of five new snack categories and a new look.

In a town where spicy and salty reign supreme, San Antonians may be thrilled to learn that Takis, the iconic maker of fiery corn chips, has launched a lineup of five new snack categories — along with revamped packaging.The brand, known for its iconic rolled shape, is now offering an expanded array of shapes and spice vessels, including popcorn, peanuts, cheese snacks, corn snack sticks and ridged potato chips. Naturally, all are doused in the spicy, slow burn of the chip maker’s proprietary spice blend.According to officials with the Coppell, Texas-based company, the expansion also will usher in a new packaging design, including the return of the Takis Heat-O-Meter — an icon designed to help consumers understand just how intense the product is.The new snacks can be found in grocery and convenience stores nationwide.