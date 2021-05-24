Max’s Wine Dive to hold San Antonio dinner inspired by classic comic book characters

click image
-
Instagram / mcfallj
-
Max’s Wine Dive will hold a special Heroes, Villains & Vino Wine Dinner this week.
Max’s Wine Dive is holding a themed dinner that will be one for the books — the comic books, that is.
Ahead of the Texas comic convention season, the chain's San Antonio restaurant will hold a Heroes, Villains & Vino Wine Dinner on Wednesday, May 26, featuring five courses themed around superheroes. Max's will pair dishes inspired by Squirrel Girl, Rorschach, Hawkeye, Hellboy and Poison Ivy with wines chosen to accentuate the eats.
For example, the Watchmen’s Rorschach — a ruthless vigilante driven by moral absolutism — will be represented by a sweet corn gazpacho with Thai chili, matched with a complex Ferrages Roumery Rosé. It's a surprising choice, yet somehow completely obvious, and we're here for it.
For those craving a more overt comic connection, guest speakers from Dragon’s Lair Comics will host an open discussion during the dinner on the resurgence of comic culture, food, wine and more.
The event is limited to 40 guests, and the $80 tickets include food, wine, swag and conversations with special guests. Folks looking to get their nerd on can find more info and purchase tickets
on the eatery’s website.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.