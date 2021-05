Nonprofit that benefits San Antonio foodservice workers to hold Awkward Prom event at Hopscotch

click image Instagram / letshopscotch

Saint City Culinary Foundation’s second annual Awkward Prom is slated to take place June 24.

More than a few of us have dreamed of reliving our awkward prom nights as much cooler adults.Now, folks can do just that via Saint City Culinary Foundation’s second annual Awkward Prom, which will take place at downtown art gallery-slash-entertainment venue Hopscotch on Thursday, June 24.This year’s iteration of the fundraiser will feature dancing and drinks plus bites by chef Mark Garcia of Bandit BBQ. Prom-tastic attire is encouraged, meaning bring on the taffeta, tulle and hairspray.The event will raise money to support the Foundation’s mission of providing mental health resources and telehealth services for foodservice workers. Tickets for Saint City's Awkward Prom are on sale now. They run $50 and include food and drinks, as well as a jaunt through Hopscotch. The event will run from 7-10 p.m.