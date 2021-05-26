Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Nonprofit that benefits San Antonio foodservice workers to hold Awkward Prom event at Hopscotch

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM

click image Saint City Culinary Foundation’s second annual Awkward Prom is slated to take place June 24. - INSTAGRAM / LETSHOPSCOTCH
  • Instagram / letshopscotch
  • Saint City Culinary Foundation’s second annual Awkward Prom is slated to take place June 24.
More than a few of us have dreamed of reliving our awkward prom nights as much cooler adults.

Now, folks can do just that via Saint City Culinary Foundation’s second annual Awkward Prom, which will take place at downtown art gallery-slash-entertainment venue Hopscotch on Thursday, June 24.



This year’s iteration of the fundraiser will feature dancing and drinks plus bites by chef Mark Garcia of Bandit BBQ. Prom-tastic attire is encouraged, meaning bring on the taffeta, tulle and hairspray.

The event will raise money to support the Foundation’s mission of providing mental health resources and telehealth services for foodservice workers.

Tickets for Saint City's Awkward Prom are on sale now. They run $50 and include food and drinks, as well as a jaunt through Hopscotch. The event will run from 7-10 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Pinkerton’s brings smoked meats, decent sides and exceptional cobbler to downtown San Antonio
Heyd Fontenot sheds light on the future of essential San Antonio art gallery Sala Diaz
San Antonio native Carole Baskin talks animal activism, presidential pardons and zombie tigers
San Antonio food service workers weigh in on available — but undesirable — job prospects
The Legislature’s hard-right push may placate the GOP base, but it didn’t deliver for the rest of Texas
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Events

  • Saint City Supper Club: Awkward Prom 2

    User Submitted
    Saint City Supper Club: Awkward Prom 2 @ Hopscotch

    • Thu., June 24, 7-10 p.m. $50
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. With Chopped appearance, 'Chef Kirk' becomes first San Antonio chef to win a Food Network contest Read More

  2. Jerk Shack will open its third location, with a full bar, at San Antonio's Hemisfair Read More

  3. San Antonio cocktail guru Jeret Peña and partners to open new bar-restaurant in Government Hill Read More

  4. Pinkerton’s brings smoked meats, decent sides and exceptional cobbler to downtown San Antonio Read More

  5. Here’s where you can find the Georgia Peach Truck when it rolls into San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation