Monday, June 7, 2021

Rosella Coffee reopens original San Antonio location after months of pandemic closure

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 1:03 PM

Rosella Coffee Co. has reopened its location near the San Antonio Museum of Art.
  • Instagram / 1221broadway
  • Rosella Coffee Co. has reopened its location near the San Antonio Museum of Art.
With more than half of San Antonians fully vaccinated, Rosella Coffee Co. has joined the roster of business comfortable welcoming back patrons.

The coffee and wine standby reopened June 1, after closing in January as COVID-19 cases skyrocketed.



Rosella's new Mexi Bowl features brown rice, refried black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and shredded pork in mojo sauce topped with a fried egg.
  • Instagram / 1221broadway
  • Rosella's new Mexi Bowl features brown rice, refried black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and shredded pork in mojo sauce topped with a fried egg.
During the closure, the coffee shop hosted San Antonio R&B artist Xavier Omär's NPR Tiny Desk Concert and updated the breakfast and lunch menus.

The 203 E. Jones St. location serves up coffee, tea and food in its indoor and outdoor spaces daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The company's second location, on the ground floor of downtown's Rand Building, hasn't yet shared reopening details.

