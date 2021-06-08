Tuesday, June 8, 2021
San Antonio-born Wayne’s Wings opens a second location on the Northwest Side
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM
Wayne’s Wings has opened a second location on San Antonio’s northwest side.
Homegrown phenom Wayne’s Wings, named the “Best Wings in Texas” by food site delish.com
, has opened a second location, this one in Northwest San Antonio.
Located at 11600 Bandera Road, Suite #116, the new spot serves up the same award-winning wings, sandwiches and sides that helped the original restaurant make fans outside of the Alamo City. The new location is open for lunch Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wayne's Wings opened in 2016 and snowballed in popularity after being lauded for its flavorful finger food. San Antonio Current
readers named it their second-favorite wing spot
in our 2020 Best Of poll.
The original Wayne's Wings moved into its current location at 4453 Walzem Road in Northeast San Antonio early last year so it could offer more dining space and parking.
