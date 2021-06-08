Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

South San Antonio vegan eatery Blissful Burgers has closed, will reopen in remodeled space

Posted By on Tue, Jun 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM

Vegans may be bummed to learn that Southtown's meatless Blissful Burgers has shut its doors, but there’s a silver lining: it plans to reopen in a newly remodeled space.

Where and when? We'd tell you, but the eatery has yet to disclose that information.



According to several Instagram posts, Blissful Burgers has closed temporarily so its team can work on remodeling a new location. Despite numerous inquiries from followers about reopening details, the spot has yet to share information about when to expect a return.

The Current reached out to the restaurant's management for details about the impending move but, similarly, hasn't heard back at press time.

Blissful Burgers, now located at 3950 S. Zarzamora St., is known for its Beyond Meat burgers, though the menu also included other meatless sandwiches and sides. The spot also offered a two-for-$20 deal on Wednesdays, which allowed diners to choose two burgers and two sides of fries for $20.

