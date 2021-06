San Antonio chef Ted Liang to take over kitchen of New Braunfels dinner theatre on Sunday

click to enlarge Steven Santillan

San Antonio chef Ted Liang.

Folks who want to take the phrase “dinner and a show” to the next level can do that this weekend with the help of San Antonio chef Ted Liang and New Braunfels dinner theater Sylver Spoon. Liang — who's consulted on menus for local eateries including The Hayden, Hanzo Gastropub and Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant — will provide a six-course feast for attendees of the live theatrical production of romantic comedyon Sunday, June 13. The show gets underway at 6 p.m.Liang’s culinary offerings for the one-time event include beef tartare, avocado gazpacho, braised lamb adobo with smoked gouda grits and a Southern-inspired carbonara. Beer and wine will also be available for purchase.Sylver Spoon is located on the second floor of Texas Ski Ranch in New Braunfels. Owned and operated by sisters Sylver, Madison and Tori Monaco, the venue offers nightly “dinnertainment" including standup comedy, karaoke, trivia and live theatre. Tickets for Liang’s kitchen takeover are $85 per person and are available via Facebook or Eventbrite.