San Antonio delivery driver gets fired after being caught on doorbell cam throwing pizza

San Antonio Pizza Hut employee fired for throwing pizza onto customer's doorstep.
An Alamo City pizza-delivery driver lost his job after a crowd of online spectators saw him take the phrase “hand-tossed” too literally.
The former Pizza Hut employee's job woes began after a customer’s doorbell camera captured his, erm, unconventional
delivery methods, the San Antonio Express-News reports
.
The video shows a driver, then employed at the chain's 26210 Canyon Golf Road location, toss a pizza box at a Stone Oak customer’s porch. The employee then appears to bend down and place pizza slices that had fallen out back into the box before ringing the doorbell.
"This driver’s behavior was completely unacceptable and his employment has been terminated as a result," a Pizza Hut spokesperson told the Express-News
.
The customer posted the Nest video to NextDoor on June 5. From there, Reddit user u/Flamingpig shared it to a San Antonio subreddit page
, where it's since gained hundreds of comments.
The Redditor also shared photos of “the pizza aftermath,” which shows pepperoni pieces and grease marks on the customer’s doorstep.
