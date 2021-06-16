Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Backyard Pitmasters cooking school opens San Antonio chapter to train aspiring barbecue masters

Posted By on Wed, Jun 16, 2021 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge Backyard Pitmasters hosts classes on smoking brisket, ribs, turkey, seafood, chickens and hogs. - PHOTO COURTESY BACKYARD PITMASTERS
  • Photo Courtesy Backyard Pitmasters
  • Backyard Pitmasters hosts classes on smoking brisket, ribs, turkey, seafood, chickens and hogs.
We’ve all been there: that backyard barbecue where overcooked, under-smoked brisket casts a culinary black cloud over the party.

A group of Texas barbecue gurus is out to change that by turning aspiring San Antonio backyard chefs into graduates of their "BBQ School.”



Their Houston-based Backyard Pitmasters cooking school is expanding into the Alamo City, where local experts will train students in the art of smoking brisket, ribs, turkey, seafood, chicken and hogs through partnerships with local breweries.

Helmed by local pit master Chris Malloy and his wife Sara, the San Antonio franchise will offer classes including BrisketU, an intro course designed to teach a barbecue lover how to work a pit and smoke a brisket, a cut some call the toughest piece of beef to master.

click image BrisketU is designed to teach the average barbecue lover how to create a smoked brisket. - FACEBOOK / BRISKET U
  • Facebook / Brisket U
  • BrisketU is designed to teach the average barbecue lover how to create a smoked brisket.

Ahead of its launch, San Antonio's Backyard Pitmasters franchise has already partnered with craft brewers including Alamo Beer Co., Freetail Brewing, Ranger Creek Brewstillery and Busted Sandal Brewing, which will host the courses.

The first class will take place July 17 at Alamo Beer from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Interested cooks can sign up online.

Tickets for Backyard Pitmasters' classes run $79 and include the three-hour course and one beer.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

