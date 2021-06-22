San Antonio-based Taco Cabana will offer Sonoran hot dogs during Independence Day weekend

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Taco Cabana

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana will offer two Sonoran hot dogs during Independence Day weekend.

For better or for worse, we’re hard-pressed to find a food item that screams “America” more than the hot dog, and the Tex-Mex peddlers over at Taco Cabana seem to agree.Starting July 2, the San Antonio-born chain will offer Sonoran hot dogs to celebrate Independence Day. The dogs originated in the Mexican state of Sonora in the 1980s, according to food lore, and eventually crossed the border to become a staple across the Southwest.Taco Cabana's take on the Sonoran dog starts with a frank topped with ground beef, queso, pico de gallo and jalapeños. Folks can also opt for a bacon-topped wiener dressed with pico de gallo and a salsa-ranch drizzle.The hot dogs are available a la carte for around $3, but the chain is also offering a dog-and-beer bundle. Including a domestic brew, the bundle will run $5, while premium beer bundles will cost 50 cents more.The Independence Day dogs will be available at San Antonio TC locations from July 2-5.