San Antonio’s Freetail Brewing Co. wins international award for cool AF can design

San Antonio’s Freetail Brewing Co. was recognized for the can design of its Citrus Trip Belgian wit.
San Antonio-based Freetail Brewing Co. may be known for tasty suds, but the craft brewer has also landed international recognition for something a little less obvious: a super-stylish can design.
The Craft Beer Marketing Awards
— yes, that’s a thing — last week announced that Freetail was among its 2021 winners, landing a gold medal for the can artwork of its Citrus Trip seasonal brew.
Citrus Trip is a 4.5% ABV fruited Belgian wit packed with tangerine puree. The hazy beer is sold in cans with a summer-worthy color scheme that features a '70s-era VW Microbus with the Freetail logo.
Two other Texas breweries picked up coveted Crushie Awards in the competition, but Freetail was the only one hailing from the Alamo City. The SA brewery was one of 117 Gold Crushie winners, selected by a panel of industry pros from all aspects of beer marketing.
Created in 2019, the Craft Beer Marketing Awards is the first global competition to recognize artwork, design and retail marketing efforts behind craft beer. The awards range from Best Sustainable Tap Handle Design to Best Beer-Related Podcast, and this year included pandemic- and human rights-related categories.
Citrus Trip six-packs are available at SA grocery and liquor stores, or at either Freetail location. Those who prefer their beer straight from the tap can snag a pint, or a 64-ounce growler, at Freetail's South Presa location.
