San Antonio gourmet hot dog eatery Dogfather working from a food truck after being flooded

Gourmet hot dog outfit The Dogfather will operate from a food trailer onsite for the foreseeable future.

SA’s gourmet hot dog outfit The Dogfather will operate in a slightly different fashion for the next few weeks, as a flood has caused extensive damage to its San Pedro Road shop.The shop — known for gourmet, loaded franks — took to Facebook to alert fans of the incident, as well as plans to operate from a food trailer onsite for the foreseeable future.“Sadly, we walked into a flooded dining room and kitchen today and the damage is extensive,” the Tuesday post read. “We will be moving our operation to a food trailer on site and our menu will regretfully be limited as we work to restore the restaurant… The Dogfather is down, but not out!”Dogfather owner Patrick Curel could not provide a solid reopening date for the shop, but the post indicates that outdoor dining on the Dogfather’s patio and at neighboring drinkery Bang Bang Bar is still available.