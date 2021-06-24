Beethoven Männerchor’s Fiesta Gartenfest promises German flavors, San Antonio-style

click image
-
Facebook / Beethoven Männerchor
-
Beethoven Männerchor's Five-day Fiesta Gartenfest is underway.
If NIOSA celebrations are a little too crowded for your liking, Southtown fixture Beethoven Männerchor is offering a scaled-down option for folks looking to partake.
Of course, when a venue has prepared eight hundred pounds of potato salad, half a ton of bratwurst and 200 kegs of beer, the term “scaled-down” is relative.
Beethoven Männerchor’s annual Fiesta Gartenfest celebration is underway, featuring more than 20 fresh-poured brews, German eats and live music. The outdoor Biergarten and air-conditioned clubroom will open at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Specialty eats including bratwurst, Reuben sandwiches, goulash and Kartoffelpuffer (potato pancakes with apple sauce) are on deck for the celebration, as well as German brews such as Bitburger, Franziskaner Hefeweizen and Hofbräu dunkel.
click image
-
Facebook / Beethoven Männerchor
-
El Rey Feo LXXII and his court visited the Beethoven on Wednesday.
Musical stylings of groups such as the Tuba Meisters, the Beethoven Concert Band and the Beethoven Big Band will provide tunes throughout the festivities. The full lineup can be found at the Männerchor's Facebook page
.
Admission to Beethoven’s Fiesta Gartenfest is $10 at the gate, however, children under 12 will be admitted free. Active duty military personnel, first responders, Fiesta San Antonio commission members and members of German-American organizations will also be admitted free.
Special visitors include King Antonio XCVIII and the Texas Cavaliers, who will join the festivities Thursday, and San Antonio's Military Ambassadors, who will be welcomed and introduced on Friday.
Beethoven Halle und Garten is located in San Antonio's King William neighborhood at 422 Pereida St.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.