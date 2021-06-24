Mexican eatery Don Benito's Cocina y Cantina to open in South San Antonio next month

click image
The minds behind Tia’s Taco Hut will open Don Benito’s Cocina y Cantina on July 5.
Tex-Mex eatery Don Benito’s Cocina y Cantina is scheduled to open July 5 on the city’s Southeast Side, the San Antonio Express-News reports
.
Don Benito’s is a new Mexican restaurant from the owners of Tio’s Tex-Mex and Tia’s Taco Hut, offering classics such as tortilla soup, menudo, tacos dorados and cheese enchiladas, as well as house specialties such as chicken with mole sauce, Pescado a la Veracruzana and cochinita pibil.
Grilled items include rib-eye steak, baby-back ribs and a parrillada mix of fajitas, shrimp, sausage and nopales. Enchiladas — seven kinds to choose from, in total — include poblano chicken and Santa Fe stacked enchiladas.
Don Benito’s will also offer a full bar replete with a variety of Mexican beers, specialty mezcal cocktails, Mexican bloody marys and frozen margaritas.
The restaurant is the latest project from San Antonio restaurateurs Benny and Lisa Costello, whose other restaurants include Tio’s Tex-Mex, Tia’s Taco Hut, Gulf Coast Fish House, Mr. C’s Fried Chicken & Waffles and Hometown Burger, the daily reports.
In its first week, the new spot — located at Brooks City Base at 2402 SE Military Drive, Suite 105 — will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. daily. The eatery plans to add lunch hours and additional dinner hours in the weeks following the grand opening.
