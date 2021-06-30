New family- and dog-friendly food truck park rolling into Northwest San Antonio this weekend

click image Instagram / smokeyboysbarbecue

Residents of Northwest San Antonio will soon have a new food truck park to call their own: The Farm.The new family- and dog-friendly spot at 9500 Braun Road will hold a grand opening Saturday, July 3. In addition to fare from mobile kitchens Smokey Boys Barbecue, El Sueño De Lola, Justin’s Joint and The B's Cheesecakes, the event will include live music and games.While taco joint El Sueño De Lola, sub-sandwich truck Justin's Joint and Smokey Boys will dole out the goods from noon to 8 p.m. this Thursday through Saturday, The B's Cheesecakes will only be at the grand opening on Saturday.Local musician Vinny Tovar will provide tunes from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, and the park will serve complimentary beers food purchases, while supplies last.The new spot will be the first food truck park in the O. P. Schnabel Park area.