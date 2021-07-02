Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 2, 2021

These San Antonio businesses are celebrating Independence Day with food-centric events

Posted By on Fri, Jul 2, 2021 at 2:14 PM

click image Windmill Ice House will hold a weekend full of music starting Friday. - INSTAGRAM / WINDMILL_ICE_HOUSE
  • Instagram / windmill_ice_house
  • Windmill Ice House will hold a weekend full of music starting Friday.
It’s nearly Independence Day, and many locally-owned bars and restaurants are making it easy for San Antonians to celebrate their freedom to eat whatever the hell they want with holiday meal deals and events.

We rounded up a handful of local deals — with diverse cuisines, to boot — to whet your appetite for discounted dishes on the Fourth.



Comfort Café, known for hearty breakfast and brunch fare, will offer special menu items such as s’mores-stuffed waffles, a country omelette and rodeo burger — a house-made burger topped with caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and crunchy onions. Of course, there’s also a red, white and blue dish, consisting of Swedish-style crepes topped with blueberries, strawberries and whipped cream. Specials served all weekend long. Comfort Café, multiple locations, serenitystar.org

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant will offer ten pieces of free lumpia for every pound of Lechon Kawali (deep-fried pork belly) purchased, as well as $0.50 lumpia in any quantity on Sunday. These deals will be for preordered pick up only, so place your orders with the shop as soon as possible. Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, (210) 647-7274, sari-sari-satx.com

click image RockerDogz will offer up their gourmet dogs for just $4 on the fourth. - INSTAGRAM / ROCKERDOGZ_GSD
  • Instagram / rockerdogz_gsd
  • RockerDogz will offer up their gourmet dogs for just $4 on the fourth.
RockerDogz Gourmet Street Dogz will offer up their gourmet dogz for just $4 on the fourth. As always, the south SA spot is BYOB, so plan to bring a few brews to enjoy with your gourmet dawg. RockerDogz Gourmet Street Dogz, (210) 277-7288, RockerDogz on Facebook

Project Pollo is going to the dogs this Fourth of July — hot dogs, that is. The vegan spot will open its 303 San Pedro location Sunday to give away 1,000 meatless hot dogs in celebration of the holiday, as well as host a small collection of local vendors for an afternoon market. If vegan hot dogs aren’t your jam, the full menu — including the signature Original Project Chick’n sandwich and vegan Mac & Cheese — will be available for purchase. The spot will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Project Pollo, (210) 600-4051, projectpollo.com

Bentley’s Bar will hold a 4th of July Boudin & Catfish Fest, serving up mild and spicy boudin, cajun catfish and French fries — as well as icy cocktails and beer to toast America’s independence. The event begins at 4 p.m. on July 4, and will continue through the night. A "surprise" R&B band will perform at 6 p.m., and there is no cover for the 21-and-up event. Bentley’s Bar, (210) 629-5141, Bentley's Bar on Facebook

Windmill Ice House, a newish barbecue joint on the city’s Northeast side, Windmill will hold a weekend full of music starting Friday with local musician Emily Monson from 6-9 p.m. Saturday’s band is TBD, but Sunday’s lineup features local guitarist Jonathan Garcia from 2-5 p.m. The spot is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. all weekend. Windmill Ice House, Windmill Ice House on Facebook

click image The Good Kind Southtown will host a Red, White Claw and Blue Brunch on Saturday. - INSTAGRAM / GOODKINDSOUTHTOWN
  • Instagram / goodkindsouthtown
  • The Good Kind Southtown will host a Red, White Claw and Blue Brunch on Saturday.
The Good Kind Southtown will host a Red, White Claw and Blue Brunch on Saturday, featuring TGK’s signature brunch and all things White Claw from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Sunday event will welcome local burger outfit JDub’s Burgers and Grub, who will taking over the kitchen to serve up their popular eats, and The Good Kind’s full bar will be available for the duration of the event. Both of the weekend events will be fueled by tunes from DJ Kung Fu Sound System. The Good Kind Southtown, (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

New documentary Juanito’s Lab chronicles the growth and struggles of a San Antonio musical prodigy
Capturing the Moment: Artist Jennifer Balkan explores the here and now with ‘Pan-demon-ium’
Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
Not even a dose of self-awareness can steer Fast & Furious’ penultimate sequel back on course
Dungeon Crawler: San Antonio’s monolithic ambient-doom project Crawl lurks in the shadows
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based Taco Cabana sold to California company for $85 million Read More

  2. New C&W club boot-scooting into San Antonio’s recently closed Cooter Browns dance hall Read More

  3. New family- and dog-friendly food truck park rolling into Northwest San Antonio this weekend Read More

  4. City of San Antonio World Heritage Office announces new class of chef ambassadors Read More

  5. Las Vegas-based Capriotti's sandwich chain will open first San Antonio store this summer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation