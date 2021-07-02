These San Antonio businesses are celebrating Independence Day with food-centric events

click image Instagram / windmill_ice_house

It’s nearly Independence Day, and many locally-owned bars and restaurants are making it easy for San Antonians to celebrate their freedom to eat whatever the hell they want with holiday meal deals and events.We rounded up a handful of local deals — with diverse cuisines, to boot — to whet your appetite for discounted dishes on the Fourth., known for hearty breakfast and brunch fare, will offer special menu items such as s’mores-stuffed waffles, a country omelette and rodeo burger — a house-made burger topped with caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and crunchy onions. Of course, there’s also a red, white and blue dish, consisting of Swedish-style crepes topped with blueberries, strawberries and whipped cream. Specials served all weekend long.will offer ten pieces of free lumpia for every pound of Lechon Kawali (deep-fried pork belly) purchased, as well as $0.50 lumpia in any quantity on Sunday. These deals will be for preordered pick up only, so place your orders with the shop as soon as possible.will offer up their gourmet dogz for just $4 on the fourth. As always, the south SA spot is BYOB, so plan to bring a few brews to enjoy with your gourmet dawg.is going to the dogs this Fourth of July — hot dogs, that is. The vegan spot will open its 303 San Pedro location Sunday to give away 1,000 meatless hot dogs in celebration of the holiday, as well as host a small collection of local vendors for an afternoon market. If vegan hot dogs aren’t your jam, the full menu — including the signature Original Project Chick’n sandwich and vegan Mac & Cheese — will be available for purchase. The spot will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.will hold a 4th of July Boudin & Catfish Fest, serving up mild and spicy boudin, cajun catfish and French fries — as well as icy cocktails and beer to toast America’s independence. The event begins at 4 p.m. on July 4, and will continue through the night. A "surprise" R&B band will perform at 6 p.m., and there is no cover for the 21-and-up event., a newish barbecue joint on the city’s Northeast side, Windmill will hold a weekend full of music starting Friday with local musician Emily Monson from 6-9 p.m. Saturday’s band is TBD, but Sunday’s lineup features local guitarist Jonathan Garcia from 2-5 p.m. The spot is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. all weekend.will host a Red, White Claw and Blue Brunch on Saturday, featuring TGK’s signature brunch and all things White Claw from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Sunday event will welcome local burger outfit JDub’s Burgers and Grub, who will taking over the kitchen to serve up their popular eats, and The Good Kind’s full bar will be available for the duration of the event. Both of the weekend events will be fueled by tunes from DJ Kung Fu Sound System.