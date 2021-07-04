Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Car smashes into Singhs Vietnamese on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip overnight

Posted By on Sun, Jul 4, 2021 at 2:54 PM

click to enlarge Eric Treviño, a partner in Singhs, watches a work crews clear debris out from the restaurant. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Eric Treviño, a partner in Singhs, watches a work crews clear debris out from the restaurant.
A car plowed into the front of St. Mary's Strip fixture Singhs Vietnamese around 2 a.m. Sunday, taking out the restaurant's front wall but stopping before it struck the order counter and kitchen.

As construction crews worked to clear debris on Sunday afternoon, Eric Treviño, a partner in the popular eatery, said he hopes to be serving again next week. But, he added, factors such as city permitting are out of his hands.



While the restaurant has yet to comment on the damage via Facebook at press time, customers were already posting to the page and asking how they could help.

"We appreciate all the support we're getting from people," Treviño said. "The support has been awesome."

Trevino said Singhs may set up an online donation account to cover expenses. However, the majority of the damage was to the building, which the restaurant rents, he added. The business itself only lost some fixtures and tables in its front dining room.

The collision occurred after a man drove through a stop sign at North St. Mary's St. and Russell Place, news site MySA reports. The driver was taken to SAMMC in stable condition, and authorities were expected to test him for DWI. Charges are pending, according to the story.

A small amount of blood was visible on one of the restaurant walls Sunday afternoon.

A portion of Singhs' storefront was already boarded up after another driver struck the building six weeks ago, Treviño said. The complex, located in the heart of the north-of-downtown nightlife district, has also been hit by vehicles other times over the past few years.

Singhs opened on the Strip in 2018 after Treviño and business partner Louis Singh had a successful run with a food truck of the same name.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks
New documentary Juanito’s Lab chronicles the growth and struggles of a San Antonio musical prodigy
Capturing the Moment: Artist Jennifer Balkan explores the here and now with ‘Pan-demon-ium’
Not even a dose of self-awareness can steer Fast & Furious’ penultimate sequel back on course
Dungeon Crawler: San Antonio’s monolithic ambient-doom project Crawl lurks in the shadows
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid to compete in special series of Food Network's Chopped Read More

  2. Peachy Keen: In season right now, Hill Country peaches make a fine addition to summer drinks Read More

  3. New family- and dog-friendly food truck park rolling into Northwest San Antonio this weekend Read More

  4. These San Antonio businesses are celebrating Independence Day with food-centric events Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Taco Cabana sold to California company for $85 million Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 30, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation