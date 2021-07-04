Car smashes into Singhs Vietnamese on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip overnight

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
Eric Treviño, a partner in Singhs, watches a work crews clear debris out from the restaurant.
A car plowed into the front of St. Mary's Strip fixture Singhs Vietnamese around 2 a.m. Sunday, taking out the restaurant's front wall but stopping before it struck the order counter and kitchen.
As construction crews worked to clear debris on Sunday afternoon, Eric Treviño, a partner in the popular eatery, said he hopes to be serving again next week. But, he added, factors such as city permitting are out of his hands.
While the restaurant has yet to comment on the damage via Facebook at press time, customers were already posting to the page
and asking how they could help.
"We appreciate all the support we're getting from people," Treviño said. "The support has been awesome."
Trevino said Singhs may set up an online donation account to cover expenses. However, the majority of the damage was to the building, which the restaurant rents, he added. The business itself only lost some fixtures and tables in its front dining room.
The collision occurred after a man drove through a stop sign at North St. Mary's St. and Russell Place, news site MySA reports
. The driver was taken to SAMMC in stable condition, and authorities were expected to test him for DWI. Charges are pending, according to the story.
A small amount of blood was visible on one of the restaurant walls Sunday afternoon.
A portion of Singhs' storefront was already boarded up after another driver struck the building six weeks ago, Treviño said. The complex, located in the heart of the north-of-downtown nightlife district, has also been hit by vehicles other times over the past few years.
Singhs opened on the Strip in 2018 after Treviño and business partner Louis Singh had a successful run with a food truck of the same name.
