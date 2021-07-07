Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Houston's Clutch City Cluckers will locate new hot-chicken food truck in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 12:30 PM

click image Houston-based Clutch City Cluckers is coming to San Antonio. - FACEBOOK / CLUTCH CITY CLUCKERS
  • Facebook / Clutch City Cluckers
  • Houston-based Clutch City Cluckers is coming to San Antonio.
Gluttons for culinary punishment will soon have another hot chicken option to try out.

Houston-based Clutch City Cluckers will permanently locate its second food truck in San Antonio next month, serving up spicy bird in a variety of applications.



The mobile kitchen will post up at 7038 UTSA Blvd. in Northwest San Antonio, according to a recent Facebook post. A company representative confirmed a proposed August 13 opening date.

click image The food truck serves up spicy hot chicken sandwiches, loaded French fries and tender baskets. - INSTAGRAM / CLUTCHCITYCLUCKERS
  • Instagram / clutchcitycluckers
  • The food truck serves up spicy hot chicken sandwiches, loaded French fries and tender baskets.
The black and red truck will sell chicken sandwiches, tender baskets and loaded fries, all featuring a proprietary spicy seasoning. Items will be available in varying heat levels, including “no spice,” “extra hot” and “cluck it like it’s HOT.” As you might have guessed, the latter is the most scorching heat level the truck has available.

To accompany the fiery fowl, the truck also will offer seasoned French fries and creamy Cole slaw plus a selection of family meals that serve six to eight.

