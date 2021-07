Houston's Clutch City Cluckers will locate new hot-chicken food truck in San Antonio

click image Facebook / Clutch City Cluckers

Gluttons for culinary punishment will soon have another hot chicken option to try out. Houston-based Clutch City Cluckers will permanently locate its second food truck in San Antonio next month, serving up spicy bird in a variety of applications.The mobile kitchen will post up at 7038 UTSA Blvd. in Northwest San Antonio, according to a recent Facebook post . A company representative confirmed a proposed August 13 opening date.The black and red truck will sell chicken sandwiches, tender baskets and loaded fries, all featuring a proprietary spicy seasoning. Items will be available in varying heat levels, including “no spice,” “extra hot” and “cluck it like it’s HOT.” As you might have guessed, the latter is the most scorching heat level the truck has available.To accompany the fiery fowl, the truck also will offer seasoned French fries and creamy Cole slaw plus a selection of family meals that serve six to eight.