San Antonio’s Black Laboratory Brewing hosting Friday pop-up with over-the-top burgers, hot dogs
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Jul 7, 2021 at 1:56 PM
Facebook / Black Laboratory Brewing
Black Laboratory Brewing will host a Friday pop-up with Dogmatic food truck.
When a pop-up menu item is dubbed the Cheesus Christ, consider us intrigued.
Local food truck Dogmatic will serve up just that cheesy, provocatively named burger, along with other over-the-top sandos and hot dogs at a Friday evening pop-up at East Side brewery Black Laboratory.
Instagram / dogmaticsatx
Dogmatic's Cheesus Christ burger.
The above-mentioned burger is a double-meat special smothered in multiple cheeses and topped with caramelized onions and sliced Serrano peppers.
Cheesus Christ, indeed.
Other menu items include a vegan hot dog with plant-based accoutrements and the Puro Pin#%! 210 Hoodrat dog, loaded with cheese, jalapeños and topped with crushed Hot Cheetos.
Black Laboratory Brewing, located at 1602 E. Houston St., will be open 2-9 p.m. Friday. The Dogmatic crew starts serving at 2 p.m.
