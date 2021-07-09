Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, July 9, 2021

New Black- and female-owned tequila company Ego will bring its spirits to San Antonio this summer

Posted By on Fri, Jul 9, 2021 at 1:18 PM

click image Ego tequilas will be available in all San Antonio Spec's locations by the end of the month. - INSTAGRAM / EGOTEQUILA
  • Instagram / egotequila
  • Ego tequilas will be available in all San Antonio Spec's locations by the end of the month.
San Antonio tequila aficionados may take special interest in Ego Tequila, a new Black- and female-owned tequila brand making its way to the Alamo City this summer.

In an industry dominated by white men and celebrity vanity brands, Rikki Kelly, the owner of the DFW-based company, is making waves as the first Black woman in the state — and third in the country — to launch a tequila line.



“I’ve always enjoyed drinking a really good tequila and thought to myself, ‘The liquor industry is filled with celebrity hotshots and you don’t see a lot of women, especially minority women, taking on this industry by themselves,’” Kelly told VoyageDallas in May. “…the struggle has definitely been real, but I take it in stride and I don’t let it affect me, because at the end of the day, this is my story, and I’ve worked so hard to create this brand."

Ego Blanco and Reposado tequilas are sourced from the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, and are produced from 100% Blue Weber Agave and natural volcanic spring water. According to tasting note from the brand, both boast hints of citrus and white flowers as well as earthy and spicy notes.

The tequilas will be available in all San Antonio Spec's locations by the end of the month. The brand also hopes to occupy shelf space in smaller, specialty liquor stores.

