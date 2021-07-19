Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 19, 2021

Health-focused Roots Salad Kitchen opens up in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood

Posted By on Mon, Jul 19, 2021 at 5:53 PM

click image In addition to salads, the new eatery offers açaí bowls and wraps. - INSTAGRAM / ROOTSSALADKITCHEN
  • Instagram / rootssaladkitchen
  • In addition to salads, the new eatery offers açaí bowls and wraps.
Southtown residents and workers now have a new spot to snag fresh greens. Roots Salad Kitchen, which specializes in salads and other fresh and healthy items, held its grand opening this weekend.

click image Roots Salad Kitchen is located in the Flats at Big Tex. - INSTAGRAM / ROOTSSALADKITCHEN
  • Instagram / rootssaladkitchen
  • Roots Salad Kitchen is located in the Flats at Big Tex.
Positioned a mile from San Antonio’s central business district, Roots offers a range of açaí bowls, build-your-own wraps and loaded salads, including a Tex-Mex variety and one topped with Jamaican jerk chicken.



The spot also offers fresh brewed teas in summer-worthy flavors such as strawberry rose, raspberry, mango and lavender-lemon, not to mention its own brand of bottled alkaline water.

Roots Salad Kitchen, located at the Flats at Big Tex — 403 Blue Star, Suite 106 — is open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Of Mouse and Man: Gabriel Iglesias lends his voice to Speedy Gonzales in Space Jam sequel
When it comes to utility failures during the February freeze, it’s time to stop playing ‘San Antonio nice’
Assclown Alert: Tantrum time with GOP candidate for Texas governor Allen West
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio chefs win over Austin's at Food and Wine Alliance’s first Taco Rumble Read More

  2. Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable Read More

  3. Camp 1604, Michelada Festival: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  4. San Antonio area's Mi Tierra, Los Barrios and Burnt Bean get love on food-focused podcasts Read More

  5. San Antonio businesses have seen a 33% uptick in traffic, Texas still lags behind national average Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation