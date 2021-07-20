Tuesday, July 20, 2021
San Antonio Botanical Garden to heat things up Saturday with Pequeño Pepper Day event
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 at 11:57 AM
The San Antonio Botanical Garden is bringing the heat with its second Pequeño Pepper Day, celebrating the chiles of Mexico.
The Saturday, July 24 event will offer entertainment and chile-packed activities including culinary demonstrations, a pepper plant sale, a Q&A session with Bexar County Master Gardeners and a cash bar slinging spicy, pepper-forward cocktails.
The event will kick off at 10:30 a.m. with musical performances featuring San Antonio singer-songwriter Azul Barrientos and the Guadalupe Dance Academy.
Most Pequeño Pepper Day activities are included with admission, though the Garden will also offer three additional pepper-inspired workshops: Ethnobotany of the Pepper, DIY: Chile Infused Tequila and Growing Peppers in San Antonio. Pre-registration is required for these programs and fees range from $10 to $30.
Pepper-heads can find tickets and more info at the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s website
.
