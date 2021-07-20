Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

San Antonio’s Alamo Beer to hold manicure and michelada event this Sunday

Posted By on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 at 4:11 PM

click image Alamo Beer’s Manis + Miches event takes place Sunday. - FACEBOOK / ALAMO BEER
  • Facebook / Alamo Beer
  • Alamo Beer’s Manis + Miches event takes place Sunday.
Alamo Beer Co. is serving up a little tipsy self care with Manis + Miches, an event this Sunday that will combine onsite manicures, micheladas, Zumba, yoga and more.

The downtown-area craft brewery teamed up with San Antonio-based beer salt company Twang for the free gathering, which will also include a special brunch menu and a pop-up market showcasing female-owned businesses.



According to the Facebook event page, Alamo’s Amber Lager and Twang’s michelada mix make “a mean miche.” Noted.

Manis + Miches will run 10 a.m.-5 p.m., so it sounds like pacing the miche part of the deal might be a good idea for anyone looking to take in a full day of self care.

