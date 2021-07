Lauded San Antonio taco joint Con Huevos closes up shop to give employees a vacation

click image Instagram / conhuevostacos

Con Huevos Tacos will close to give employees a vacation.

Standout San Antonio taqueria Con Huevos Tacos will close its doors next week. Don't worry, though. It hasn't permanently thrown in the towel.The Tex-Mex joint, which drew praise in Texas Monthly's May 2020 issue , took to social media Wednesday to let customers know it's closing for two weeks to give staff a much-needed break.“We've been very fortunate to have stayed open throughout the pandemic, but it's time to give our hardworking team a well-deserved break,” the taqueria's post read. “Swing by and show us some extra love this week, we are forever grateful for you, San Antonio!”The East Side shop, located at 1629 E. Houston St., will shut its electric-blue doors on July 27 and reopen them again August 10.