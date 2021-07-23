click image Instagram / paramourbar

San Antonio rooftop bar Paramour teases plans to change its name to Apothecary.

Swanky San Antonio rooftop bar Paramour took to Instagram late Thursday to debut a potential new logo and new name: Apothecary.



“Exciting new things are coming,” the post from the downtown cocktail bar reads. “We need your help, swipe over and in the comments let us know which logo is your favorite!”

The post includes two versions of a neon adaptation of the phrase “Apothecary at the Phipps.” It also features the hashtag, “#onestopshop,” though there's no explanation what that means.



The teased name change comes as both the spot and its owner gained some unwanted press.

High-profile attorney Martin Phipps, a name partner at Phipps Deacon and Purnell and owner of Paramour, appeared in news stories earlier this year after he was arrested over allegations he harassed his then-wife to the point that she fled the country.

Paramour itself has also been in the news. Texas Public Radio has investigated claims that a young woman arrested on charges of running down a San Antonio cyclist drank there on the night in question. At the time, 24-year-old Samantha Castillo had been working as a paralegal and assistant to Phipps, according to reports.

