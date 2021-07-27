Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B now selling butter tortilla-scented candles

Posted By on Tue, Jul 27, 2021 at 10:23 AM

click to enlarge San Antonio-based H-E-B is now selling butter tortilla-scented candles. - PHOTO COURTESY H-E-B
  • Photo Courtesy H-E-B
  • San Antonio-based H-E-B is now selling butter tortilla-scented candles.
In a move that shows just how well Texas grocery giant H-E-B knows its customer base, it this week released a line of candles scented like its bakery items — including fresh butter tortillas.

Other candles in the series capture the fragrance of the San Antonio-based grocer's two-bite brownies, cinnamon rolls, blueberry muffins and Cowboy Cookies. The line even includes candles scented like non-bakery items such as the stores' Texas wildflower honey and Creamy Creations vanilla ice cream.



The large and small candles — priced at $12 and $5, respectively — are available in H-E-B supermarkets now.

