Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Dip Shack food truck will roll into San Antonio this week with Texas-sized dippable sandwiches

Posted By on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 11:29 AM

click image Dip Shack doles out five types of dippable sandwiches. - INSTAGRAM / DIPSHACKDIPS
  • Instagram / dipshackdips
  • Dip Shack doles out five types of dippable sandwiches.
Folks who love dipping crusty sandos into cups of savory broth will soon be able to do that multiple times a week thanks to a new food truck called Dip Shack.

The mobile kitchen began popping up around San Antonio last week but will make its official debut Wednesday afternoon at Second Pitch Beer Co.



The truck — part of a Cleveland-born concept — doles out five types of dippable sandwiches, including prime rib, pastrami, chicken and pork belly as well as a combination of pastrami and pork belly. It serves the sandos on fresh, butter-toasted rolls and accompanied with au jus, a light broth created by the meat as it cooks.

The menu also includes homemade chips in three flavors: salted, barbeque and salt and vinegar.

click to enlarge The Dip Shack food truck is hitting San Antonio streets this summer. - PHOTO COURTESY DIP SHACK
  • Photo Courtesy Dip Shack
  • The Dip Shack food truck is hitting San Antonio streets this summer.
The Dip Shack truck will serve at Second Pitch, 11935 Starcrest Drive, on Wednesday from 4-10 p.m. and Sunday from noon-8 p.m. It will also post up at Area 51 Food Truck Park, 12275 Potranco Road, from Thursday through Friday, where it will operate from 4-10 p.m.

The concept currently operates brick-and-mortar spaces in California, Ohio, New Mexico and Florida. The San Antonio food truck is its first mobile kitchen. Fans can follow the truck at the Dip Shack website.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B now selling butter tortilla-scented candles Read More

  2. Lauded San Antonio taco joint Con Huevos closes up shop to give employees a vacation Read More

  3. San Antonio’s first Fuego Tortilla Grill now open near UTSA Read More

  4. San Antonio's Southern Roots Vegan Bakery now offering same-day delivery Read More

  5. New Japanese restaurant Toro’ko Sushi opens on San Antonio’s North Side Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 14, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation