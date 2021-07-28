Dip Shack food truck will roll into San Antonio this week with Texas-sized dippable sandwiches

click image
-
Instagram / dipshackdips
-
Dip Shack doles out five types of dippable sandwiches.
Folks who love dipping crusty sandos into cups of savory broth will soon be able to do that multiple times a week thanks to a new food truck called Dip Shack.
The mobile kitchen began popping up around San Antonio last week but will make its official debut Wednesday afternoon at Second Pitch Beer Co.
The truck — part of a Cleveland-born concept — doles out five types of dippable sandwiches, including prime rib, pastrami, chicken and pork belly as well as a combination of pastrami and pork belly. It serves the sandos on fresh, butter-toasted rolls and accompanied with au jus, a light broth created by the meat as it cooks.
The menu also includes homemade chips in three flavors: salted, barbeque and salt and vinegar.
click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Dip Shack
-
The Dip Shack food truck is hitting San Antonio streets this summer.
The Dip Shack truck will serve at Second Pitch, 11935 Starcrest Drive, on Wednesday from 4-10 p.m. and Sunday from noon-8 p.m. It will also post up at Area 51 Food Truck Park, 12275 Potranco Road, from Thursday through Friday, where it will operate from 4-10 p.m.
The concept currently operates brick-and-mortar spaces in California, Ohio, New Mexico and Florida. The San Antonio food truck is its first mobile kitchen. Fans can follow the truck at the Dip Shack website
.
