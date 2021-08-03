Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

San Antonio is home to Texas's last Shoney's restaurant, but it will close permanently on Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 1:32 PM

click image Shoney’s will close its last Texas location Wednesday. - INSTAGRAM / SHONEYS
  • Instagram / shoneys
  • Shoney’s will close its last Texas location Wednesday.
Shoney’s will permanently close its last San Antonio location Wednesday, ending the 70-year-old family dining chain's presence in the Lone Star State, MySA reports.

An employee at Northeast San Antonio eatery, located at 8206 Interstate 35 North near Walzem Road, confirmed the closure to the news site. It's unclear whether the chain is shuttering the location as part of a national downsizing.



Shoney's started in 1947 and serves up entrées, sides and its Legendary Breakfast Bar — that’s literally what the company calls it — in 17 states.

