San Antonio locations of Twin Peaks now serving cheap AF 22-ounce beers on Wednesdays

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Twin Peaks

Breastaurant chain Twin Peaks will offer the chain’s proprietary brews for $3.75 on Wednesdays.

The Alamo City locations of "breastaurant" chain Twin Peaks will host Wednesday Brew Days throughout the rest of August, where guests can purchase 22-ounce pours of its proprietary beers for $3.75 each.The beers — given the thematically appropriate names Dirty Blonde, Knotty Brunette and Dropdead Redhead — are made at a brewing operation in the Dallas area, where the chain is based. They're available at all of the company's Texas locations.Twin Peaks' Dirty Blonde is an unfiltered American Wheat Ale featuring a citrus aroma and flavor, spiced with coriander and orange peels, according to a release from the company. Meanwhile, the Knotty Brunette is a 5.3% ABV American Brown Ale with a hint of medium-bodied, caramel sweetness, and the Dropdead Redhead is an IPA with floral, fruity and citrusy aromas.The $3.75 Brew Days promotion discounts the beers from their usual price of $5.79 per 22-ounce pour.San Antonio is home to three Twin Peaks locations: 702 Northwest Loop 410, 12790 I10W and 103 SW Loop 410.