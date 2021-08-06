Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 6, 2021

San Antonio locations of Twin Peaks now serving cheap AF 22-ounce beers on Wednesdays

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge Breastaurant chain Twin Peaks will offer the chain’s proprietary brews for $3.75 on Wednesdays. - PHOTO COURTESY TWIN PEAKS
  • Photo Courtesy Twin Peaks
  • Breastaurant chain Twin Peaks will offer the chain’s proprietary brews for $3.75 on Wednesdays.
The Alamo City locations of "breastaurant" chain Twin Peaks will host Wednesday Brew Days throughout the rest of August, where guests can purchase 22-ounce pours of its proprietary beers for $3.75 each.

The beers — given the thematically appropriate names Dirty Blonde, Knotty Brunette and Dropdead Redhead — are made at a brewing operation in the Dallas area, where the chain is based. They're available at all of the company's Texas locations.



Twin Peaks' Dirty Blonde is an unfiltered American Wheat Ale featuring a citrus aroma and flavor, spiced with coriander and orange peels, according to a release from the company. Meanwhile, the Knotty Brunette is a 5.3% ABV American Brown Ale with a hint of medium-bodied, caramel sweetness, and the Dropdead Redhead is an IPA with floral, fruity and citrusy aromas.

The $3.75 Brew Days promotion discounts the beers from their usual price of $5.79 per 22-ounce pour.

San Antonio is home to three Twin Peaks locations: 702 Northwest Loop 410, 12790 I10W and 103 SW Loop 410.

